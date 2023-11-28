Tecna UK becomes first exhibition stand builder to achieve highest tier ESSA Sustainability Accreditation

Tecna UK, the leading provider of modular exhibition stands has been awarded Tier 5 Sustainability Accreditation by ESSA, the Events Services & Suppliers Association – the first exhibition stand builder to be awarded this new highest tier (previously platinum).

“We are delighted to be awarded Tier 5 in recognition of our work over several years to move towards net zero. Due to our modular T3 system and recyclable substrates we can offer fully sustainable net zero exhibition stands and in addition we have been reducing waste in all elements of our business”, outlines James Longley, managing director, Tecna UK.

ESSA H&S Manager, Josh Taylor commented “Tecna UK’s attainment of Tier 5 within the ESSA Sustainability Accreditation underscores their exceptional dedication to sustainability. This achievement establishes them as an industry leader in sustainable excellence, showcasing their impressive contributions to a more environmentally conscious future.

To get a Tier 5, they had to meet high standards in 12 different aspects of sustainability management. This means they didn’t just talk the talk; they walked the walk and provided tangible evidence of their dedication to sustainability in areas like energy efficiency, waste reduction, and eco-friendly practices.

Tecna UK’s accomplishment is a notable milestone and an inspiration for others in the industry.”

Tecna UK’s net zero options include the innovative T3 modular system, recyclable substrates and fully sustainable service, along with exhibition stand design services and managing your project from start to finish.

To find out more about Tecna UK’s net zero exhibiting options, go to https://www.tecnauk.com/net-zero-exhibition-stands

ABOUT TECNA UK

Tecna UK – Transforming ideas into unforgettable display experiences. Since 2007, we have been leaders in modular event, exhibition, conference, experiential and retail displays.

We create stunning exhibition stands combining the versatility of modular with the style options of custom build. Our T3 system is the world’s most innovative, easy-to-build, modular display system providing the ability to reconfigure multiple exhibition stands from just one system.

Tecna UK work direct with exhibition organisers, experiential agencies, trade and end users to create solutions for exhibitions, conferences, events and brand activations.

Our net zero exhibition stands bring together our reuseable T3 system with recyclable graphics and ensure every element of the stand is reused, providing a fully sustainable solution which has already been recognised by Informa Better Stands programme and ESSA’s Sustainability Accreditation.

Sponsored Content