AEO appoints Danielle Beru as membership development & data executive

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Danielle Beru to the position of membership development & data executive.

In this role, Beru will be supporting Sarah Scott, the director of events and operations with new membership applications, processing of sponsorship and partnership agreements, data analysis, member engagement and more.

Beru’s new role is pivotal in supporting the AEO team, providing post-event data analysis and clear target audience analysis for future campaigns and the engagement of AEO members and stakeholders.

Scott said: “We are delighted to welcome Dani to the team – accurate member data is key to the successful targeting and delivery of AEO events, working groups, research, member-driven campaigns and communications. Experienced in analytics, Dani will also monitor and help drive member engagement across AEO’s events, products, and services, ensuring they give value and support members’ requirements.“

Beru said: “ As a new team member joining AEO I have been welcomed and supported at every step. The prospect of contributing to the dynamic field of events, coupled with the collaborative and innovative environment AEO offers, has been great. I am very excited to see where my journey in AEO will take me, and am very excited to attend my first event soon.“