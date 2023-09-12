Telford International Centre commits to further sustainability action

Telford International Centre has announced its latest investments as it continues to work towards a more sustainable future.

Recent developments from the Midlands-based events venue include the replacement of all lighting in its 10,000sqm of exhibition halls to LED lights – estimated to save over 70% in electricity– as well as providing more superior light quality.

It has also installed new fast-charging (22kWh) electric vehicle charging points, which are open for anyone visiting the centre or staying at one of its on-site hotels. The latest developments show how Telford International Centre is meeting – and in some cases exceeding – the Association of Event Venues’ (AEV) sustainability principles for its member venues.

Telford International Centre is a member of and actively contributes to a cross-association sustainability working group comprising the Association of Event Venues (AEV), the Association of Event Organisers (AEO) and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA). The group brings together venue and wider event industry representatives to share best practice and plans for delivering on carbon neutrality, Net Zero and social responsibility ambitions.

Progress across the working group’s members is self-assessed against the AEV’s criteria, where 12 principles are outlined under three focus areas: environment, education and collaboration. Telford International Centre has been a member of the sustainability group since 2019 and is using the principles as a guide to evolve its action plan and to help prioritise sustainability projects.

The new investments are in addition to actions already implemented by Telford International Centre to become more sustainable – from energy-saving appliances and water-saving taps, to event-by-event utility usage monitoring and ‘switch off’ policies for facilities. It has also removed all single-use plastics from across its venue.

Duncan Rae, Group Food and Beverage Director at Telford International Centre said: “Our latest investments show we are progressing towards our target to be Net Zero by 2050 by targeting key operational areas. Embedding a sustainability plan is a step-by-step, long-term commitment supported by prioritised financial investment and team engagement. It is driven by our responsibility to all our clients, attendees and employees to develop systems and processes that put this at the heart of our operational and reputational practice.

“For example, we’ve already partnered with local suppliers for some of our food and beverage services. This is something we’re extremely proud of, especially considering the quality of local produce in and around Shropshire.”

At the beginning of Fiscal Year 24 (April 2023) Telford International Centre completed an initial assessment of progress already made towards the AEV’s sustainability principles. This has formed part of a submission to the AEV in Summer 2023 and is the baseline from which TIC is looking to develop and improve over the coming years.

To find out more information about the cross-association sustainability working group, please visit: www.aev.org.uk/working-groups Or for more on Telford International Centre’s sustainability policy, click here.

