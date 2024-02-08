Poll Everywhere votes Event Tech Live Las Vegas

Audience response system Poll Everywhere has partnered with Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas 2024, bringing a further layer of engagement and inclusivity to all three stages.

Started in San Francisco in 2008, the platform’s success has produced big statistics, not least helping more than 300,000 teachers and 90% of R1 universities to turn passive students into engaged learners .

Trusted by more than three quarters of the Fortune 500, Poll Everywhere promises to be a valuable partner for Vegas 24.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Inclusion and engagement are the soul of an expo like ETL Las Vegas. With such good content, making sure it reaches our audience, in-person and online, and they can connect with it, is crucial.

“The steps Poll Everywhere has taken, and keeps taking, are exemplary. It’s great to have the company on our team.”

Robert Graham, Chief Executive Officer at Poll Everywhere, says: “We are excited to power audience engagement at Event Tech Live.

“With Poll Everywhere’s dynamic and interactive activities, we are thrilled to foster two-way conversations and drive impactful discussions on the stages in Las Vegas.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas returns to The Expo at WMCLV on May 1 and May 2 and is FREE to attend – Registration is open now, reserve your ticket today.