AEV introduces the new faces of the 2024 working groups

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced seven new chair and vice chairs leading four of its 16 working groups.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, said, “Our working groups continue to be a vital part of AEV and our sister associations. Last year we held 72 meetings both in person and online equating to 129.5 hours of collaboration, networking and sharing best practice. I would like to welcome and thank our new chairs and vice chairs, they play a key role in guiding their group.”

The AEV and cross-association working groups welcoming new chairs and vice chairs are:

Venue strategy working group Chair: Gillian Kiamil, venue director, Olympia London Vice chair: Nancy Mollett, venue director, ICC Wales



Junior event managers working group (new for 2024) Chair: Ashleigh Barker, event manager, Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre Vice chair: El Afzal, venue manager, Co-op Live



Cross association sustainability working group Co-chair: Lauren Hudson, sustainability & safety advisor, Manchester Central Co-chair: Karl Dukes, sales & marketing director, Media Hut



Cross association health & safety working group Chair: Luke Facey, managing director, Alfa Display Ltd



Alden Arnold, head of commercial and projects, AEV, commented, “2024 looks to be another busy year for our working groups, bringing together decades of combined experience and a wealth of knowledge. We are always grateful for our member support. The working group leadership teams are particularly important as they collaborate to further improve our best practices, tackle issues and communicate findings to the wider industry.”