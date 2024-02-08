Event Sustainability Live Goes Stateside

Event Sustainability Live (ESL) announces its inaugural edition in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of Event Tech Live, set to take place on May 1-2, 2024, at The Expo WMCLV. This pioneering conference and networking event, originating from the UK, will bring together North America-based event professionals passionate about the latest trends, technologies, and practices in event sustainability.

ESL has forged a strategic partnership with MUSE (Members United for Sustainable Events), a leading membership organisation in the USA dedicated to providing inspiration, education, and community to increase the positive impacts of events across the nation.

Michelle Fox, Founder of MUSE, expressed her enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, “As the Founder of MUSE, I’m thrilled that Event Sustainability Live is making its US debut. Sustainability is proven to increase brand value and attract new customers. Moving forward, our clients and attendees will expect and demand sustainable events. At ESL, we’ll learn skills and discover technology to protect the environment and support a robust economy.”

ESL is now inviting sustainability experts to apply to speak at the event. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and innovative solutions that drive sustainability forward in the events sector.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Sustainability Live, commented, “We are excited to bring Event Sustainability Live to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world. This event serves as a vital platform for event professionals to learn, connect, and take meaningful action towards creating more sustainable events. We look forward to hosting an inspiring lineup of speakers and fostering impactful discussions.”

The first edition of Event Sustainability Live promises to be a landmark event, offering attendees the knowledge, resources, and connections needed to integrate sustainability seamlessly into their event strategies.

For more information and to apply to speak at Event Sustainability Live, visit www.eventsustainabilitylive.com