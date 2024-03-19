Klik wearable event technology drives 400% increase in exhibitor leads

Bizzabo, the Event Experience Operating System (OS), today announced groundbreaking data demonstrating the impact of Klik wearable event technology on lead generation, attendee networking, and event engagement compared to traditional name badges and lead capture methods.

Following an analysis of its events in 2023, Bizzabo found a 389% increase in leads generated by exhibitors at events powered by Klik, compared to non-Klik events of similar size and scope.

These ﬁndings come at a critical time when 71.2% of organizers say they struggle to prove in-person conference ROI to key stakeholders . Notably, 50.5% of event organizers anticipate their ROI to either remain stagnant or decline this year , according to a 2023 survey by Knowland, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions that can reverse this trend.

QR code-based lead retrieval is cumbersome, requiring multiple steps and potentially disrupting event interactions. Klik’s built-in lead capture technology has signiﬁcantly improved lead generation by enabling a simple tap between SmartBadges. Klik facilitates an instant exchange of contact information, enhancing user experience and encouraging more natural networking.

“Organizers have spoken — maximizing sponsor and exhibitor ROI is more crucial than ever. The remarkable 400% leap in lead generation with Klik wearable event technology clearly demonstrates its value. This technology enhances attendee engagement and signiﬁcantly ampliﬁes results for exhibitors and sponsors. It’s a testament to our dedication at Bizzabo to pushing the boundaries of event technology to ensure our clients see real, impactful returns,” said Alon Alroy, CMO and Cofounder of Bizzabo.

Klik drives 250% increase in attendee networking

Klik’s impact on event engagement extends beyond exhibitors to the attendees themselves. At events powered by Klik, attendees exchanged contact details with an average of 25 people, a 250% increase compared to non-Klik event attendees. This surge in connections is fueled by Klik’s intuitive wearable technology, which empowers attendees to exchange contact information effortlessly with a simple tap of their badges, eliminating the need for phones or the exchange of physical business cards. This innovative approach makes networking seamless and more effective and contributes to the signiﬁcant increase in contact exchanges.

In addition, Klik’s gamiﬁcation features are speciﬁcally designed to incentivize behaviors that organizers most desire, such as face-to-face interactions and contact exchange, rather than merely encouraging passive participation or interaction within an event app. Klik-powered events with this targeted incentivization logged an average of 50 contact exchanges — a staggering 500% increase in engagement. By actively rewarding aendees for engaging in meaningful ways, Klik’s wearables create an environment that not only makes connections more accessible but also more rewarding.

Bizzabo’s recent ﬁndings illustrate the crucial role Klik’s advanced event technology plays in delivering exponential ROI for organizers, exhibitors, and attendees alike. As 86.4% of organizers plan to maintain or increase the frequency of their in-person B2B events this year , Bizzabo’s Klik Experiential is on pace for a 500% increase in adoption in the next 12 months, driven by the demand for experiential solutions to ensure the success and scalability of events.

“We are thrilled to see how Klik is revolutionizing the event experience, providing not only enhanced engagement but also contributing signiﬁcantly to exhibitor and organizer ROI,” said Will Curran, Head of Klik by Bizzabo. “As we continue to innovate in the in-person event tech space, Klik’s data-rich capabilities ensure that we stay at the forefront of the industry.”

