Joint statement from Black Lives In Music, GLA, The Musicians’ Union and LIVE

“Black Lives In Music has been commissioned by the Greater London Authority (GLA), Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and The Musicians’ Union to research the impact of policies and interactions with the police, councils, venues and promoters on Black, Asian and ethnically diverse music events.

“This research is in response to repeated concerns from the industry that artists and promoters are disproportionately impacted by police and council licensing decisions. The Mayor and Night Czar worked with the Metropolitan Police Service to end Form 696 in 2017.

“It is vital that all aspects of the music industry are treated equally, and we have been working together over several months with a collective determination to ensure inclusivity to all.

“This new research will be used by the Race Equality in Music Event Licensing (REMEL) project to develop data-led, evidence-based recommendations to address inequalities and create a more transparent, equitable licensing model for live music. We will work with partners, including the Met, councils and the music industry, to take action. It will lay the groundwork for a future where the music industry reflects the diversity and richness of the communities it serves.”

– CEO of Black Lives In Music, Charisse Beaumont

– Managing Director of Black Lives In Music, Roger Wilson

– London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé

– London’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Sophie Linden

– London’s Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice, Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard

– General Secretary of the Musicians’ Union, Naomi Pohl

– CEO of LIVE, Jon Collins

Further information:

Black Lives In Music and The Musicians’ Union wrote to the Mayor last year to raise their concerns about barriers in the industry. In response, the Mayor, Night Czar, Black Lives In Music, the Musicians’ Union and LIVE established The Race Equality in Music Event Licensing (REMEL) project to take action.

REMEL is chaired by London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé in partnership with Black Lives In Music, The Musicians’ Union, LIVE (the sector body for the live music industry), UK Music, the GLA, London Licensing Managers Forum, the MPS, MOPAC, plus artists, promoters and a representative of the security industry.

The research will be used by the Race Equality in Music Event Licensing (REMEL) project to develop recommendations and work with all partners including the MPS as part of their London Race Action Plan, Councils and the music industry to identify best practice, share learning and take action.

For more information about BLiM see: http://www.blim.org.uk