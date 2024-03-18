Announcing the Finalists for the Event Technology Awards US & Canada 2024

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada is thrilled to unveil the finalists for its highly anticipated inaugural edition. The entrants showcase the remarkable achievements and innovations driving the event technology industry forward in North America.

The finalists have put forward outstanding submissions, representing a diverse range of companies and solutions that demonstrate excellence, creativity, and impact within the event tech sector. From groundbreaking event management platforms to immersive virtual experiences, each finalist exemplifies the cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of events.

The winners will be revealed and celebrated at a prestigious ceremony held at Event Tech Live Las Vegas on May 1st, 2024. This event promises to be a highlight of the industry calendar, bringing together leading professionals, innovators, and visionaries to honor the achievements of the finest event technology deployments across the US and Canada.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of the Event Technology Awards, expressed his excitement about this year’s finalists, saying, “The caliber of entries for the Event Technology Awards US & Canada is truly exceptional. We are proud to showcase the outstanding work being done by event tech experts in North America and to celebrate their contributions to the industry. Congratulations to all the finalists, and we look forward to crowning the winners at Event Tech Live Las Vegas.”

The Event Technology Awards US & Canada serves as a platform to recognise and celebrate excellence in event technology, providing a valuable opportunity to spotlight innovation, foster collaboration, and inspire further advancements in the field.

For more information about the Event Technology Awards US & Canada and to view the full list of finalists, click here