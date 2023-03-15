The new collaboration brings together two industry leaders to enable a localised attendee experience and support the unique needs of events in the Italian market

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider and YEG!, a communication events production company dedicated to improving the interaction between business and their customers, today announced their strategic partnership to support more engaging and data-driven business and leisure events in the Italian market.

The new collaboration aims to offer a next-gen solution that is curated for the Italian user and attendee. With a complete and scalable event marketing and management platform, powerful streaming functionality, advanced administrative solutions, marketing and communication tools and customer care services, organisations can now build a continuous path of interaction with the target audience all whilst measuring quantitative and qualitative data before, during and after the event.

Cvent’s leading event marketing and management platform now integrates with YEG!’s innovative technologies including D*Motion, and other innovative technologies. D*Motioncombines proprietary integratedmethods of data science, neuro analysis and digital interaction to enable event planners and sales and marketing professionals to learn how consumers interact with their products and messages during events. By collecting and interpreting this audience behaviour data and transforming physical or digital events into interaction and engagement touchpoints, planners and marketers can improve attendee experiences and maximise event ROI.

The partnership between YEG! and Cvent marks a key moment in YEG!’s history, and the newly-combined solution can be seen first-hand at CALL TO INTERACTION – an open day showcase on Thursday 16 March 2023 at YEG!’s FACTORY NOLO studio in Milan, Italy. The two companies expect that the partnership will bring new levels of efficiency across the events industry, while showcasing the robust benefits of event technology to the Italian market.

“As a leader in the event technology space, we’re proud to partner with leading organisations like YEG! to expand our platform and provide event planners with the tools that they need to support any and every event in this digital-first landscape,” said Jamie Vaughan, Cvent Europe Vice President of Sales. “We look forward to working collaboratively with YEG! to support planners in delivering more engaging and impactful event experiences, as well as expanding Cvent’s European footprint in the Italian market.”

YEG! CEO, Pier Paolo Pecchini, shared his enthusiasm noting that the partnership with Cvent marked a defining moment in the history of the YEG! group. “The partnership represents a true revolution in the world of events, redefining the path of physical events by activating a consequential and valuable journey with the user. Thanks to the integrated environment equipped with a complete and scalable event management platform, in addition to robust marketing, communication and customer care tools, companies and professionals in the sector can now build a 360-degree picture of their target audience. We’re bringing quantitative and qualitative data together so that organisations can better understand their audience at all stages of the event lifecycle.”

As part of its global growth plan, YEG! has opened offices in the United Kingdom and United States in addition to its bases in Milan, Turin and Rome. YEG! has also strengthened its data science and go-to-market strategy with a series of new hires in digital areas and with data science and sales modelling partners such as IULM University.