Lime Venue Portfolio launch Meeting of the Future Campaign

Top of Article

Lime Venue Portfolio is launching a cross industry and collaborative campaign to understand what the Meeting of the Future will look like. The campaign will build on the success of its multi-award winning Beyond Food Reports, and will see the brand working with industry partners, thought leaders, and research experts to create a visual picture of meetings to come.

As part of the initiative, Lime Venue Portfolio have partnered with MESA (Meetings & Events Support Association) and Event Creative, Robert Dunsmore. The brand will be conducting its own empirical research as well as conducting engagement exercises and focus groups with event professionals throughout the year. Following this research, LVP will release concepts around The Meeting of the Future of association, corporate and charity events.

While food will continue to be a factor, much of the research will focus on the event environment itself. Lime Venue Portfolio is also interested in extending the tone of the findings that came out of Beyond Food, which hinted towards a more ethical and values-driven approach to meetings and events.

“As a brand, we’re continually looking at ways we can be of service to our customers and our venue members. The success of the Beyond Food Reports exceeded our expectations, they supported our clients’ businesses, provided valuable intelligence and created impact and action in the industry,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “The Meeting of the Future allows us to broaden this scope while still focusing on how events will interact with delegates at events.”

The Beyond Food campaign was created as an open source project where all findings were shared with the industry, as a way to encourage quick action around event food, waste, and greener eating. Meeting of the Future research will also be shared with the industry to encourage more collaboration, discussion, and engagement.