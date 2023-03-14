Shaftesbury Theatre appoints new Events Coordinator

Top of Article

Shaftesbury Theatre has appointed an Events Coordinator to oversee the venue’s enhanced business and events offering.

Jaleesa King joins Shaftesbury Theatre from five-star weddings and events venue, Wasing Park, and brings with her seven years’ experience in events management. Jaleesa’s extensive events experience also includes Bude Holiday Resort in Cornwall and The WaterWorks, Lee Valley Trust.

The West End’s largest independent theatre has recently expanded its hospitality facilities with the launch of an elegant new events space, The 1911. Jaleesa will become part of the commercial team, assisting in the securing and coordination of events of all kinds at the venue.

Commenting on her appointment, Jaleesa said: “Shaftesbury Theatre is an ambitious, forward-thinking theatre, and I’m delighted to be joining at such an exciting time. Alongside the theatre’s talented team, I can’t wait to introduce more people to the potential and unique beauty of the venue and to lead the new vision for events at the theatre.”

James Williams, Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jaleesa to the team here at Shaftesbury Theatre. We take pride in providing our guests with exceptional service and unforgettable experiences, and with the addition of Jaleesa to the team, event organisers will benefit from a single point of contact to co-ordinate their event from start to finish. With her dedication and drive, along with her passion for creating exceptional events, she will be a fantastic asset to the team, and will help push the events offering at the theatre forward.”

The 1911 suite can host from between up 150 people for a range of events, including seminars, corporate meetings, training sessions and workshops. In addition, Shaftesbury Theatre’s beautiful Edwardian auditorium can host 1,300 people across three levels, providing the ideal backdrop for conferences, seminars and product launches.