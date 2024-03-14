Event Technology Awards US & Canada Judge Spotlight: James Kelley

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce James Kelley as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

James Kelley Vice President, Registration – James joined the team from Experient, where he held positions over 19 years as Account Executive, Senior Account Executive, Strategic Account Manager, and Director of Onsite Services. His vast array of experience and knowledge were utilized to drive all onsite registration products and services. He held account management responsibilities in registration and housing for many of the top associations and independent show organizers. Managing events with over 150,000 attendees and 80,000 room nights. Since joining MCI has managed the Virtual Events, Registration, Lead and Customer Service Teams. Reviewing over 150 different technologies for MCI use during this time.

How long have you worked in the events industry? 25 years

What have been the stand-out moments of your career? Working on the largest trade shows in the world. I’ve had the privilege of work on many of the Top 20 trade shows in the US, there is nothing like the opening day of a 100,000-person event.

What do you love most about the Event Industry?

That every day is different and the amazing people that are part of the industry.

What was the last event on which you worked?

Currently working on many events at MCI. The last event I was onsite for was American Correctional Institue.

Who has inspired you in your career?

I was very blessed to have some Industry Icons as customers very early in my career. The late Jack Chalden who ran SUPERCOMM and Chuck and Susan Swartz with ConvExx who managed the SEMA Show were my 1st customer at 23 years old. A few years later I started working with Galen Poss and Michael Green at Hanley Wood, Chris Brown and Justine Mcvaney at National Association of Broadcasters, when you have customers that are like each of them you are inspired by what this industry can do and you want to constantly get better.

Why is it important to recognise the achievements of people and tech companies?

We have to recognize new and groundbreaking technology and the innovative people in our space. So much goes into building great systems and innovation and it needs to be rewarded.

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

Something new and different. I want to see where companies are using technology to improve the guest experience pre, onsite and post event.

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without?

AirPod Pros!

