5 ways ticketing companies leave your festival short-changed

Top of Article

For something seemingly straightforward, the world of ticketing has become a pretty complicated industry. Full of fiddly contracts, weird pricing models, kickbacks, double-kickbacks, and all sorts of abacus-bending deals.

Ticket Tailor’s approach is the opposite: they want to simplify everything. The primary goal being to put as much money into the pockets of event organisers as possible. If you run a festival, then you’re the one putting your time and money at risk. Ticket Tailor’s belief is that you should reap the benefits of this effort, not the ticketing company you’re working with.

After speaking to a huge number of festival organisers who are fed up with the status quo, they share with us five ways festivals have been left feeling short-changed…

Additional customer fees

You’ve signed the contract, done the maths and you’re happy with the fees you’re paying for your ticketing company. But then your event goes live and something doesn’t add up. Your customers are being charged an additional service fee, transaction fee, or scanning fee that you weren’t aware of. Maybe you missed it in the small print, but this is revenue your ticket company is now making on the back of your ticket sales. Let’s say it’s just 50p per ticket – for a 10k capacity festival, that is £5k of revenue that you’re not making and your ticket company is.

Ticket Tailor puts you in total control of your booking and transaction fees, so there are never any surprises.

Percentage based pricing

Ever wondered why your ticketing company charges more for selling a £150 ticket, than it does for a £50 ticket? Surely it’s just as easy for them to issue both tickets? It’s a fair question. Given most ticketing companies are not managing the payment processing (instead using processors like Stripe or PayPal) their costs are unlikely to change.



That’s why Ticket Tailor only charges a small flat fee per ticket sold. Fair pricing, that works for event creators.

Using your data, for their profit

Most festivals end up spending huge amounts on marketing their event – be it through social media or more traditional means, like flyering. But every customer you acquire has been hard won. To then find out that your ticketing company owns that data, and will even market other events to them, can be a hard pill to swallow.



With Ticket Tailor you own your customer data, and the only marketing they’ll receive is directly from you.

You’re green, but they’re not

From reusable cups, through to car-sharing schemes – most festivals are going to great lengths to improve their sustainability. You should expect the same level of attention to these issues from your technology providers.



Ticket Tailor is a proud B-Corp, donates to climate charities for every ticket sold on the platform and has offset all their carbon emissions from day 0.

A premium price, but sub-standard support

Whatever ticketing platform you use, there will probably be a point in time when you will want to contact support and get some help with something. Given the nature of events, you’ll probably need a quick response and that’s 100% what you should expect.

Ticket Tailor offers 24/7 support for event organisers and in 2022 their average response time was less than 3 minutes.

So whichever ticketing company you use, hopefully these pointers will help you ask the right questions and understand the true value you are getting from your ticketing.

If you’re interested in trying out Ticket Tailor then you can create a free account here, or book a demo with the team.

FEATURE