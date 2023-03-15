Event Tech Live Las Vegas announces Northstar Meetings Group as media partner

Top of Article

Northstar Meetings Group will be a media partner for Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas next month.

With headquarters in the US and offices in London and Singapore, Northstar Meetings Group is the world’s leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market – including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals.

David Blansfield, Northstar Meetings Group’s executive vice president, comments: “As an industry we’re at an inflection point, where technology will play an increasingly significant role in the event business model.

“Event Tech Live Las Vegas comes at the right place and the right time, bringing top-level stakeholders together to assess where we are and where we’re going. The Northstar team couldn’t be more excited to support, attend and report on this important industry event.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Tech Live brand, says: “We know a few things about conveying event industry news and recognise similar commitment and ambition at Northstar. It’s a pleasure to announce the group as ETL Vegas’ first media partner and I look forward to working with David and his team to spread the word.”

You’ll find the Northstar Meetings Group team on the show floor at ETL Vegas (booth A4) creating exclusive show content.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at the Expo, WMCLV on April 26 – 27. Register FREE here.

https://eventtechlive.com