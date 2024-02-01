Event Technology Awards 24 Judges’ spotlight: Courtney Stanley

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce Courtney Stanley as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

Courtney Stanley is recognized globally as an award-winning keynote speaker, leadership coach, and host of the podcast for women in business, Dare to Interrupt. Courtney has spent more than 13 years engaging professionals, entrepreneurs and organizations in game-changing, impactful conversations that empower individuals to tap into their true potential, improve team and culture dynamics, and drive meaningful change.

Courtney is the youngest member to have ever been elected to Meeting Professionals International’s (MPI) International Board of Directors, and is recognized as one of the event and hospitality industry’s most impactful change-makers. Courtney currently serves on MPI’s Public Relations Advisory Board, is a Meetings Mean Business Ambassador and is the co-founder of the award-winning movement to prevent sexual misconduct at events, #MeetingsToo.

—

How long have you worked in the events industry?

After studying business hospitality, international tourism and event management at Central Michigan University, I went on to spend the next 13 years as a meeting planner, an event technology supplier, and now a full-time keynote speaker, podcaster and leadership coach.

What have been the stand-out moments of your career?

Launching my company at the beginning of 2020 and riding the rollercoaster of the pandemic during that first year of business was one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences I’ve had so far in my career journey.

What do you love most about the Event Industry?

The people are what make the event industry so special. Our community is kind, fun, generous, creative and incredibly hardworking, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.

What was the last event on which you worked?

I recently partnered with Encore, the official production partner at PCMA Convening Leaders in San Diego, to host hot topic leadership live streams and create exciting content for our community to enjoy.

Who has inspired you in your career?

The rebels, the glass ceiling-breakers, the innovators and the leaders who operate with an integrity-first approach have inspired me throughout my time in the events industry.

Why is it important to recognise the achievements of people and tech companies?

It’s an honor to recognize our peers for their hustle and grind. To invent, to create, to break the rules for the betterment of our industry… that takes courage. If we have an opportunity to shine a brighter light on leaders who are making a difference, why wouldn’t we?

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

I’m excited to see this year’s entries show off the risks they’ve taken to create change and learn about what inspired the vision behind their creation. Dream big or go home, right?

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without?

My Spotify playlist. 😉

The Event Technology Awards Program is now open for entries in the US & Canada. Event Tech companies can enter here