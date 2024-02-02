Strata appoints Phil Staines as Chief of Staff

Strata, the award-winning brand experience agency, has appointed Phil Staines as Chief of Staff, a newly created role that will see Staines assist the agency with strategy development, organisational structure and process, and continued expansion plans.

Staines, who has vast live events and agency experience, will assist the agency’s board, helping it to shape, prioritise and execute strategic business initiatives, including acquisitions and proposition development.

The former Chief of Staff at brand experience agency FIRST, Staines joins Strata following roles at BCD Meetings and Events and Grass Roots also.

He will report directly to Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata, who explained that Staines’ understanding of the sector is a huge win for the agency.

Hambley said: “Phil joins Strata at an incredibly exciting time. He will be working on a variety of tasks, helping us to achieve our ambitious business goals and ensuring slick communication and collaboration across the Strata portfolio and all departments.

“Phil is no stranger to the live events industry so I am certain that his knowledge and comprehension of our exciting sector means he can hit the ground running and help us to achieve amazing things.”

Hambley continued: “Phil’s skill set complements the wider Strata team. I am looking forward to seeing how he can work with the board and push us on our journey, ensuring optimal performance at all times by supporting colleagues, applying critical thinking and inspiring effective decision-making.”

Staines said of his appointment: “I am thrilled to be joining Strata at this exciting juncture, in what promises to be a real time of change and innovation for the Events industry.

One of the things I admired most about Strata is the exceptional reputation it has, which is driven by a truly passionate team. You don’t often get a chance to work with great people, who want to do some great things, so I am excited to get going.

Strata is well placed to help its clients navigate this changing landscape, and I am looking forward to helping the Strata board bring to life some of the ideas and propositions we have in the pipeline!”

