Event Technology Awards US & Canada Judge Spotlight: Anca Platon Trifan

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce Anca Platon Trifan as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

Anca Platon Trifan, CMP, DES, WMEP is the dynamic CEO of Tree-Fan Events LLC, Host of the “Events Demystified Podcast”, Founder of Fit Mindful Mavens, and Founder of Women BTS in Events (tech + prod). Recognized as a trailblazer, Anca has received numerous accolades: the 2023 Smart Woman in Meetings and Catalyst Quantum Leap Award by Smart Meetings, 2022’s “40 under 40” by BizBash+Connect Meetings, and the 2021 #womentowatch award by Meetings Today.

Under her leadership, Tree-Fan Events is pioneering the #FIT4Events framework, integrating Futuristic AV Production, Innovative AI Technology, Thriving Audiences, and Empowered Teams to transform event experiences. Anca’s commitment to merging event production with wellness and technology has set new industry standards. Additionally, Anca has excelled in the fitness world, claiming the 2023 First Place in Natural Bodybuilding Wellness Masters and the 2022 First Place in Natural Bodybuilding Bikini Competitor. Her multifaceted career showcases her dedication to innovation, wellness, and empowering women in tech and production.

—

How long have you worked in the events industry?

I embarked on my full-time journey in the events industry back in 2004, yet my first foray into the world of events started during the college years while working at a local radio station. This early exposure sparked a passion for technology and production that has grown into a fulfilling career spanning over two decades.



What have been the stand-out moments of your career?

Oh, where do I even start? Mixing live sound for icons like Michael Jackson and Snoop Dogg was just the tip of the iceberg. But if I had to pick, starting Tree-Fan Events, launching the Events Demystified Podcast, and being recognized with industry accolades like the 40 under 40 event professional by BizBash and Connect Meetings. This accolade was a significant milestone that acknowledged the hard work, innovation, and dedication I’ve poured into the industry.



What do you love most about the Event Industry?

The energy, the innovation, the endless possibilities to create experiences that resonate on a deep, emotional level.Another aspect I cherish is its dynamic nature, allowing for constant reinvention and the opportunity to execute a diverse array of events across various destinations. It’s exhilarating to apply creativity and expertise to bring unique experiences to life, showcasing the versatility and transformative potential of our field.



What was the last event on which you worked?

The latest project I contributed to was my very first Keynote presentation in front of several medical associations on the topic of AI: Friend not Foe, epitomizing the essence of #FIT4Events – leveraging futuristic technology and innovative approaches to highlighting the power of adaptability and expertise in our industry.



Who has inspired you in your career?

Throughout my career, every woman who has navigated the challenges of the AV production and tech fields has inspired me. Their resilience, creativity, and determination have been a constant source of motivation, reminding me of the strength and potential within our community.



What do events, such as the ETAs, mean to you?

Events like the ETAs serve as a vital platform for acknowledging the ingenuity, hard work, and success within our industry. They underscore the importance of celebrating both individual achievements and the groundbreaking advancements tech companies bring to our field, fostering a culture of recognition and aspiration that drives us all forward.



What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

This year, I’m excited for entries that showcase how AI and tech can transform events, focusing on mental and physical well-being through innovative experiences. I’m eager to see entries that embody the principles of #FIT4Events – empathy, engagement, and an evolving mindset, pushing the event landscape to new heights.

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without?

I don’t know if it’s “one piece”, it’s more like a stack. Beyond ChatGPT that’s become my loyal AI partner, implementing several other AI-tools for myself and others, via the AI workshops and bootcamps that I host monthly, those AI tools have become indispensable to my professional toolkit. Their ability to enhance efficiency, creativity, and execution in event planning and production is unparalleled, making them an essential component of our #FIT4E Innovative AI pillar and our operation’s everyday success.

