Event Tech Live Las Vegas and HotelMap Announce Exciting Partnership

Event Tech Liv (ETL) Las Vegas is thrilled to announce its partnership with HotelMap, a global technology platform dedicated to revolutionising and streamlining hotel booking within the conference, trade show, and group booking sectors. HotelMap has been named the headline sponsor for Event Tech Live Las Vegas, solidifying a collaboration aimed at enhancing the overall attendee experience.

HotelMap’s innovative platform is tailored to modernise and automate hotel booking processes, offering delegates seamless access to the best pricing and preferential rates on accommodations near the event venue and throughout Downtown Las Vegas. With operations spanning over 500 cities worldwide and boasting a portfolio of over 1,000,000 accommodation operators, HotelMap is well-positioned to provide ETL attendees with unparalleled convenience and value.

Adam Parry, Co-founder of Event Tech Live, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to welcome HotelMap as our headline sponsor for Event Tech Live Las Vegas. Their commitment to revolutionising the hotel booking experience aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance every aspect of the event for our attendees. Together, we look forward to providing delegates with convenient, affordable, and top-tier accommodation options.”

Steven Potter, CEO at HotelMap, commenting on the collaboration, said, “Event Tech Live in Las Vegas is an important event for the global event industry and HotelMap is pleased to support both the event and its wider mission to promote the emerging technologies and innovators that are transforming the event sector. As always, we will also be providing event attendees with access to exclusive hotel deals for the duration of the event. We’re pleased to join forces with ETL and play a part in the event’s success.”

Event Tech Live is Free to attend, reserve your ticket today: https://eventtechlive.com/event-tech-live-las-vegas-2024/ and book your hotel stay via HotelMap. To learn more about HotelMap and its innovative hotel booking platform, visit www.hotelmap.com.