Registration for The Meetings Show 2024 opens

Visitor registration is now open for The Meetings Show 2024, the UK’s leading event that brings together the world’s meetings and events community.

Returning to ExCeL London on 19 and 20 June, The Meetings Show will give event planners the opportunity to meet with hundreds of global suppliers under one roof and enhance their industry knowledge and professional development through thought-provoking educational sessions.

This year’s show will feature a broad spectrum of exhibitors from across the meetings and events sector and world, including destinations, destination management companies, hotels, conference centres, venues, and technology suppliers.

Confirmed for 2024 are Q Hotels, Handpicked Hotels, Visit Wales and many more from the UK, while international suppliers include the Greek National Tourist Board, Meet Boston, Istanbul CVB, Zimbabwe Tourism, Malaysia Conference and Exhibition Bureau, Visit Finland, Westin Grand Frankfurt & Hamburg, Atout France and Estonia CVB.

Exhibiting for the first time is STAR Your World, which will be joined by its DMC partners, while Banff & Lake Louise is a new destination for 2024 and can be found in the Canada Pavilion alongside Calgary Convention Centre, Meet Edmonton, Destination Vancouver, and Air Canada.

This year’s soon to be announced knowledge programme, curated in partnership with The Attendee Experience Company (atex), will include 28 sessions across four key themes – Inform, Inspire, Innovate and Impact.

Each session will ensure visitors leave the show feeling enriched with knowledge they didn’t know they needed, empowered to think, connect, plan and live differently, alongside innovation to do and be better and connections with relevant industry colleagues.

The show will also provide ample opportunities for networking, helping visitors to catch up with industry peers and make new connections.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director, Northstar Meetings Group, said: “We’re excited to open registration for this year’s show, which will provide a wealth of educational and networking opportunities for visitors as well as the chance to update their industry knowledge and meet with a broad range of suppliers from across the globe. The Meetings Show will yet again offer unrivalled access to the best hotels, venues, tourism boards, DMCs and other industry suppliers, all in one place.”

There are various ways to register to attend The Meetings Show 2024, which will be co-located with Business Travel Show Europe and TravelTech Show. To find out more about the buyer, hosted buyer and visitor registrations options, visit: https://www.themeetingsshow.com/register