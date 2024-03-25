IMG extends Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Contract through the 2032 season.

IMG, a global sports, events and representation company, has been awarded the contract to continue producing London’s world-renowned Hyde Park Winter Wonderland event through the 2032 season.

Since taking over the event’s production in 2015, IMG has propelled Hyde Park Winter Wonderland into one of the most sought-after winter attractions globally, drawing over 22 million visitors over the past eight years. The company has introduced an array of popular rides including the world’s tallest trailer-mounted wheel, the world’s largest transportable roller coaster and a real ice slide. With over 100 rides and attractions, the destination features the UK’s largest open-air ice rink, a Magical Ice Kingdom of ice sculptures, the Bavarian Village, live shows and experiences, as well as Christmas markets. Leveraging IMG’s expertise in producing culinary experiences, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland also offers a wide selection of themed bars, restaurants and street food stalls.

Money raised from Hyde Park Winter Wonderland helps support the preservation and improvement of London’s eight Royal Parks.

In 2023, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland launched an annual ‘Winter Wishes’ morning, addressing those with physical, sensory or financial accessibility needs. The free event welcomed more than 5,000 guests from charities including Make-A-Wish UK and The Prince’s Trust, as well as local schools and London-based youth groups from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Andrew Scattergood, Chief Executive, The Royal Parks commented: “We’re delighted that Hyde Park Winter Wonderland will continue to deliver a memorable festive experience to its visitors for years to come, as well as supporting the vital work of the Royal Parks charity.”

Stephen Flint Wood, EVP & Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment Events, IMG, said: “Hyde Park Winter Wonderland brings joy to millions of people from London, the UK and around the world each year and creates significant economic impact for London. We look forward to continuing to work closely with The Royal Parks to further enhance the visitor experience in the coming years.”