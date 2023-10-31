New marketing and communications manager at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre welcomes the appointment of Melanie Gurden to the role of marketing and communications manager. Ms Gurden joins the Te Pae Christchurch team after a successful tenure with professional services organisations and brings valuable expertise in brand management, marketing, and communications.

With an impressive track record of implementing strategic marketing and communications initiatives, Mel will play a pivotal role in planning and executing the marketing and communications strategies for Te Pae Christchurch.

General Manager Ross Steele said, “We are delighted to have Mel join the Te Pae Christchurch team, her experience and enthusiasm will ensure Te Pae Christchurch remains a strong and visible brand in our key markets.”

Ms Gurden commenced at Te Pae Christchurch in October.