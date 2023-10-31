ITV partners with SEEN Presents to refresh ITV Palooza 2023 experience

Seen Presents is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with ITV, the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster, for their much-anticipated annual event, ITV Palooza, taking place on 21st November.



Historically held at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall, this year’s ITV Palooza will be relocating to the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane, adding a touch of historic grandeur to the showcase.



ITV Palooza has become synonymous with serving ITV’s audience of advertisers and agencies, and is where the brand’s biggest announcements about commercial opportunities and innovations are unveiled. This collaboration between Seen Presents and ITV aims to elevate the event to new heights, providing attendees with an unforgettable experience that showcases the future of entertainment.

Charlie Cooper Henniker, Head of Experiences at ITV, comments, “This collaboration comes at an exciting time for ITV Experiences as we look to broaden our partnerships and elevate our output. Seen Presents are the perfect fit for these ambitions and as a result, I know that ITV Palooza 2023 will be the most memorable yet.”

Natasha Broady, Client Services Director comments, “Working with clients strategically to create project firsts is a USP Seen Presents are very proud of. To take ITV Palooza to Drury Lane for the first time and be part of the creative process to redefine its format, is an honour and marks an exciting new chapter for both our organisations. We look forward to creating an experience that brings innovation, entertainment, and inspiration to the forefront.”



The partnership not only reaffirms ITV’s commitment to delivering culture defining content but also demonstrates Seen Presents’ dedication to curating remarkable experiences with the worlds most loved brands, that resonate with audiences and industry professionals alike.

