Newly renovated event space launches in historic Farnham

The independent Bush Hotel, which has been welcoming guests since 1618, has today officially launched the Redgrave Rooms.

Previously a conference centre, the Redgrave Rooms has been reimagined into modern and stylish rooms of differing sizes that can host anything from a large wedding to an intimate meeting.

Since the Bush Hotel became independent from the international Mercure chain last year, the new owners, led by a local family, have invested heavily in the refurbishment and modernisation of the hotel while ensuring that the historic features are preserved. The Bush Hotel has 95 individually designed, newly air-conditioned bedrooms and boasts original, historic features including an ivy-clad façade, wood panelling and open roaring fires, as well offering guests use of a secluded cobbled courtyard, a large terrace and an expansive garden with beautiful planting.

Francesco Bartolomei, the locally based General Manager who was recruited recently to lead the growth and transformation of the newly independent hotel said: “It has taken a huge team effort and a lot of investment to get to today but we are really proud to be opening the Redgrave Rooms.

“This is the next step in the journey for the Bush Hotel following a rebrand and the upgrade of the bedrooms, reception and lobby area in the main hotel with the aim to focus on improving the experience for guests and connecting with the local community.

“We can now welcome more guests and host any event, from a wedding, exhibition or conference for 130 people through to teaching a small group in a studio or an intimidate meeting for just two colleagues. We have the space, flexibility and team to support great events and bring more people to Farnham and Surrey.”

The newly refurbished meeting and event space includes state-of-the-art conference facilities and AV. The hotel’s chef and kitchen team offer catering for any event from a wedding breakfast through to working lunches.

Sponsored Content