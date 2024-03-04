Skydiamond-studded Ceremony for the International AGF Awards 2024

A Greener Future has revealed the 2024 International AGF Award Winners at the Green Events & Innovations Conference, with an extra special reward for a certain green champion. Taking place on 27th February at the Royal Lancaster London, the 17th edition of the International AGF Awards celebrated the most innovative and worthy festivals, events, venues, organisations, and individuals from worldwide events over the last 12 months.

Finalists of the 2024 International AGF Awards, supported by Skydiamond, included 27 events, venues, and innovators from 12 countries with awards being presented across nine important sustainability categories, including power, water, food, and travel.

During this special edition, in an alchemical union of earth and sky, each winner was issued with not only a trophy handcrafted of reclaimed wood by the organiser’s father Steve O’Neill, but an actual 0.7 carat “mined from the sky” diamond certified by the International Gemological Institute and generously gifted by our “bling without the sting” award sponsors Skydiamond.

The top accolade – the– went to Belgium’swho also scooped the. Not only a shining example of festival sustainability,has made it hip to be green. The festival prides itself on caring for the future in every communication, encouraging guests to travel mindfully with initiatives such as specially arranged night trains, campsites with equipment lending and repurposing, and waste policies and deposits.

Upon receiving the award, the event’s sustainability manager, Esther Koshari, said:

“I am a bit overwhelmed and I’m super happy we got this award. We have worked really hard to achieve this award and not it’s only me as the sustainability manager but the whole team. Sustainability is in the DNA of everything we do at the festival.”

Photography by Chris Cooper/ ShotAway/ www.ShotAway.com/ #shotawaydotcom

Estonia won an award for the first time, with I Land Sound receiving the Circular Event Award. Not only has the event implemented amazing initiatives surrounding materials reuse, waste management, and sustainable procurement, they have also embraced collaborations to use art and decor to educate and change behaviours.

The night was also a win for the Nordics, with Norway’s ØyaFestivalen and Rosendal Garden Party from Sweden both taking home awards. Rosendal tackled travel to and from their festival in 2023, reducing artist travel by increasing local talent and having just one stage featuring headliners travelling from other countries, as well as reducing the air miles from all artists travelling to the event. ØyaFestivalen say that taking measures to raise awareness of sustainability and EDI measures beyond the festival is in their DNA. They certainly showed that to be true. Whether it’s their development of The Green Standard for Events with NKA/Norwegian live, their work with Oslo Pride, their events and seminars throughout the year, or their work with Nature and Youth, Øya goes above and beyond to inspire change both within and outside of the festival.

For the second year running, Boom in Portugal won the award for Water & Sanitation. The event has further improved on the great measures already in place and deserves recognition for their impassioned efforts to manage water responsibly in an area of water scarcity. Across the border, Spain’s Sonidos Líquidos continued its steadfast commitment to sustainability, building upon the successful practices developed in previous years. The festival reinforced the connection with the local territory, fostered social impacts within the community, and aimed to generate a broader impact on society.

The UK’s Green Gathering continues to be a pioneer of the 100% renewable-energy-powered festival, proving that even during a rather damp year, you can still be solar-powered. Power is a key focus for the festival and is at the core of what sets it apart from other events. The impact this has on the public enjoying a festival powered by renewable energy, has the potential to impact attendees after they leave.

The Greener Innovations Award went to 6 Degrees by Team Love & re:right design, who have harnessed the interconnected power of mushroom roots and demonstrated how we can move away from environment-impacting materials to a more sustainable fungi future!

AGF’s CEO, Claire O’Neill, said: “Massive congrats to all of the winners and to the nominees of the International AGF Awards 2024. The work of using culture for a positive transition to a greener way of living has never been more important. We’re also quite beside ourselves with gratitude to our sponsor Skydiamond for the incredible work they do and the generosity in the gift provided to each of our winners this year.”

Full list of 2024 International AGF Award winners:

International Greener Festival Award – Paradise City, BE

Greener Transport Award – Rosendal Garden Party, SE

Circular Event Award – I Land Sound, EE

Community Action Award – Sonidos Líquidos, ES

Greener Catering Award – Paradise City, BE

Pied Piper Award – ØyaFestivalen, NO

Greener Power Award – Green Gathering, UK

Water & Sanitation Award – Boom, PT

Greener Innovations Award – 6 Degrees by Team Love & re:right design, UK