Meshh announces two new appointments

Meshh, the location-based intelligence and interaction specialist, continues to expand its international team, announcing the appointment of Joe Lapreay in the US as a business operation associate and Aakif Nazir in the UK as a product developer.

“From the initial brief to the deployment of sensors and the final report, client experience is a priority at Meshh.” said Caroline McGuckian, CEO of Meshh, “We believe that investing in people is a priority because they are fundamental to delivering an excellent service.”

Lapreay began working at the North American office in September 2023. In his role, he will support the sales and client service teams to ensure they offer the best possible experience to existing and potential clients. Additionally, he will assist the team with post-event reporting and help with deploying Meshh technology in the field.

Aakif Nazir joined Meshh’s UK team in August of 2023. Prior to his role at Meshh, he worked in the software development tools field for five years. Nazir will work alongside Meshh’s lead developer to improve the company’s behind-the-scenes tooling and reporting platform.

McGuckian concluded, “I am pleased to welcome Joe and Aakif to the team. Both stood out as exceptional candidates during the hiring process, and I am confident their expertise and experience will prove invaluable to the Meshh team and our clients.”