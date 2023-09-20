VisitBritain expands its ‘Future of Events’ educational series with launch of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Pathway, in partnership with New Intent

As part of its education and partnership role with British nations and cities, VisitBritain has partnered with pro-social organisation New Intent to create and launch its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Pathway – supporting the understanding and deeper implementation of DEI across workplaces and in event design.

Launching on 20 September 2023, the online guide gives wider definitions and best practices for British partners in understanding DEI. It explores the relevance within event transformation and offers practical advice to support organisations and event teams to accelerate positive change.

VisitBritain Head of Business Events Paul Black said:

“The events industry has a fundamental role to play in ensuring everybody feels welcome, represented and valued. Understanding and further embedding DEI into event design offers the potential to accelerate important ambitions within the industry as well as developing stronger communities, increase participation and generate more meaningful connections.

“This latest guide, part of our wider future of events series, has been designed to offer advice and guidance and we are extremely grateful to Laura Caprioli in our team and all industry partners for their input and to New Intent for its leadership and guidance in creating and launching this Pathway guide.”

Rory Archibald, founder of New Intent, added:

“Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is not just a choice; building a brighter, more inclusive future for our industry and society is necessary. Events that embrace DEI embrace innovation and collaboration and can break down barriers that lead to enriched communities worldwide. VisitBritain’s DEI Pathway, curated in partnership with New Intent, is a testament to our commitment to fostering understanding, implementing change, and creating destinations and events where everyone feels valued and welcome. Together, we’re illuminating the path towards a more inclusive world, one event at a time.”

The launch of the DEI Pathway follows a series of ‘Future of Events’ educational masterclasses for city convention bureaus, created by the Business Events team at VisitBritain. This includes sustainability toolkits and hosting roundtables, in partnership with GDS-Movement and isla, which support regions and cities on their journey towards planning and hosting more environmentally friendly events.

The series also features a ‘Legacy and Impact’ Toolkit that was released in September 2022 in partnership with #MEET4IMPACT, helping CVBs work with their clients to identify and develop impactful strategies when hosting events, whilst continuing to make more sustainable choices. This was followed by a six-month educational series, hosted in partnership with both GDS-Movement and #MEET4IMPACT, for cities, large convention centres and congress organisers to further understand and implement these learnings.