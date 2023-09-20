CHS Birmingham confirms The Box for welcome reception

CHS Birmingham has confirmed Arc Inspirations as the event’s Platinum Welcome Reception Partner for this year’s show. Arc will be hosting the reception at their newest bar, Box, located in the lively city centre location of Brindley Place. The event, which brings together Hosted Buyers, VIP’s, partners, and exhibitors, takes place the evening before the exhibition opens at the ICC Birmingham, 31st October.

CHS’s Welcome receptions have taken on legendary status as one of the industry’s most enjoyable events, always combining great hospitality, theming and entertainment with valuable pre-event networking. The event kicks off CHS Birmingham in style, setting the tone for proceedings the following day.

This year Arc Inspirations will bring guests to Box, giving the event an authentic taste of Birmingham at its liveliest and providing a fitting welcome to the city. Box is known for its live music, private Karaoke rooms & shuffle boarding, which will all feature heavily as part of the entertainment, while the onsite team will ensure plenty of food and drink will be available to everyone.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Arc Inspirations for putting together what will be an enjoyable and welcoming start to the event,” commented Michelle Rennoldson, Event Director, CHS Birmingham. “The theme of the event is about Love Life, and the event and the venue represent what is a welcoming and positive city at the top of its game.”

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone at CHS Birmingham and giving them a real authentic taste of the city,” commented Andrew Strugnell, Head of Sales, Arc Inspirations. “We love the theme of the event, it works well with our city, our venue, and the way we like to do things. We’ll make it an event not to be missed.”

CHS Birmingham opens 31st October at ICC Birmingham.