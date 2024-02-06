Liveforce is an end-to-end event staffing platform built to streamline the management and scheduling of temporary and freelance staff. Efficient, responsive, mobile-friendly and scalable – Liveforce can handle any size campaign.

Pricing starts from £125 per month. Start a 14-day free trial today!

Recruitment

Build and maintain an on-demand workforce bursting with the very best talent. Our all-in-one platform means event agencies can communicate quickly and manage easily every step of the way – from the job ad to the payslip.

Scheduling

Flexible, customisable and responsive, our scheduling features will give you the edge over competitors. Make Liveforce your secret weapon.

Time & Pay

“Time is Money”, said Benji Franklin, and we believe you should waste neither. Liveforce is automated and streamlined to maximise efficiency with an intuitive UX-led design that keeps you in control.

Staff Database

They are the core of your business – your crew, staff, or team – whatever you call them; Liveforce understands their value. Build, manage and maintain your database of talent all in one place.

Dedicated App For Your Event Staff

We’ve made the Crew App simple to use with easy-to-follow, intuitive processes. Event staff can search for jobs and apply for and manage their timesheets within the app.

Contact Details:

sales@liveforce.co

https://liveforce.co