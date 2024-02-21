Event Industry News Partners with Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition to Elevate Measurement Standards in the UK Events Industry

Event Industry News (EIN), a leading source of information and insights for the events industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC), a non-profit association dedicated to advancing measurement standards, tools, and benchmarks within the event industry.

As part of this collaboration, EIN will work closely with EMMC to promote and advocate for improved measurement practices across the UK events sector. EMMC, known for its industry-first guidance on measuring event diversity, equity, and inclusion, has recently made this groundbreaking resource available on its website, eventmeasurement.org.

Dax Callner, Founder and Board President of EMMC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Event Industry News to promote more (and better) measurement across the UK events industry. I believe that credible event measurement is a must – helping marketers protect budgets and increase impact. I’m very much looking forward to the interesting content and conversations to come!”

Through this partnership, EIN will leverage its platform to amplify EMMC’s resources, including access to exclusive content, events, industry discounts, and more. By facilitating knowledge-sharing and collaboration, both organisations aim to drive positive change and elevate standards of measurement within the events community.

“We are excited to join forces with EMMC to champion the importance of measurement in the events industry,” said Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Industry News. “By providing professionals with the tools and guidance they need to effectively measure the impact of their events, we can enhance decision-making, drive innovation, and ultimately deliver greater value to stakeholders.”

Event Industry News and the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition are committed to empowering event professionals with the insights and resources necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape. Together, they look forward to shaping the future of event measurement in the UK and beyond.

For more information about Event Industry News, visit eventindustrynews.com. To learn more about the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition and access its resources, visit eventmeasurement.org.