Highly experienced Kerrie Kemp joins London’s largest event venue as Director of Venue Operations

ExCeL London has announced the appointment of Kerrie Kemp to the role of Director of Venue Operations, further bolstering its leadership team and operational readiness ahead of the venue’s forthcoming expansion.

Kemp, who brings with her more than 20 years’ industry experience, has delivered for some of the largest event organisers in the world, in both B2B and B2C market sectors across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

During her career, Kemp has worked for organisers such as UBM, Imark, VNU Exhibitions and Ithaca Media, as well as Informa where she also pivoted to become Global Programme Delivery Manager for Better Stands – a project that aims to reduce single use disposable stands at events.

Kemp is also well known throughout the Association of Exhibition Organisers, where she has chaired across various industry working groups.

Her role at ExCeL, which will complete its 25,000sqm expansion in October this year, will focus on the day-to-day operational delivery throughout the venue, driving further process improvements and efficiencies, and overseeing ExCeL’s Event Management, Traffic, Parking and Cleaning & Waste teams.

ExCeL’s Chief Operating Officer Roger Hooker commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Kerrie to our operations team, leadership team and the wider ExCeL family. 2024 is set to be a game changer for ExCeL with the opening of our major expansion programme, our new waterfront development and, of course, our usual packed schedule of world-class events. Kerrie’s experience and knowledge will prove invaluable in delivering these, as well as to utilise her organiser insight to ensure we continue to deliver the very best experience for our clients.”

