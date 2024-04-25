Time and space with CloserStill Media

Joining business exhibitions mainstay CloserStill Media in January 2021, from Ocean Media Group, and taking his tech acumen into events-world, was an ambition realised for head of digital & CRM, Rakim Asher.

In this episode, Rakim discusses that career journey, exploring the ‘head of digital’ role, finding the right tech and scrapping old-school show guides.

With host James Dickson putting the questions, Rakim goes on to talk pressure of time, the power of collaboration, analysing data and high purchase intent.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.