DRPG acquires The Special Event Company to accelerate global growth

Global creative communications agency DRPG has announced a significant milestone in its expansion with the successful acquisition of The Special Event Company, a distinguished live and virtual event agency based in North Carolina, USA.

The acquisition is a strategic step forward and provides the individual operating businesses within the wider group the ability to deliver stronger live and virtual experiences to clients across the globe.

Dale Parmenter, Group CEO of DRPG commented “This marks a pivotal moment for DRPG’s global and North American expansion. The Special Event Company’s proven track record, innovative approach, and booming location provide us with a solid foundation to further elevate our presence in key markets.”

The Special Event Company was originally founded by Sally Webb, CSEP, and has been a prominent player in the event industry for over 35 years. The acquisition of The Special Event Company not only brings a wealth of experience and expertise into the DRPG family but also positions The Special Event Company for substantial growth in both the global and North American markets with the expanded creative services that DRPG offer.

The Special Event Company’s legacy of producing award-winning events since 1987 and its consistent recognition among the Top 50 Global Event Companies highlight its ongoing impact within the industry. The acquisition provides a solid foundation for DRPG’s continued growth, with The Special Event Company providing additional innovative event strategies, more turn-key solutions, and virtual communication studios in North Carolina.

With The Special Event Company based in Apex, North Carolina, near Raleigh and the Research Triangle Park area, DRPG gains strategic access to a thriving business landscape. This move signifies DRPG’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in North America and harnessing the region’s potential for growth and collaboration.

Hunter Gray, Vice President of The Special Event Company, added, “We are excited to join forces with DRPG, knowing that this collaboration will not only enhance our capabilities but also contribute to their ambitious growth plans. Together, we aim to set new standards in the creative communications and event planning landscape.”

The original founder, Sally Webb will become a non-exec director and Matt Franks, DRPG’s Group Director of Events will assume the role of CEO, where he will split his time between the UK and USA.

Matt Franks, Group Director of Events, DRPG commented “We recognised there are great synergies between the two companies and culturally the teams are very similar. These mirrored attributes and core values gave us the confidence this partnership and fit would be a success in delivering the very best experiences for our clients.”

The Special Event Company is part of a series of investments DRPG has planned for 2024. The group also acquired OWB this month, a Birmingham-based marketing agency, to bolster the offering for the end-to-end communications solutions market.

Parmenter continued, “We are excited to welcome The Special Event Company and OWB to the DRPG family, and we believe their expertise will play a crucial role in advancing our capabilities and offering unparalleled value to our clients.”