The ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter has announced the final line up of educational content as well as the theme for its 2024 Annual Conference, set to take place from 21st to 23rd February at ICC Belfast.

The theme, “RESILIENCE AND COMPETING FOR CHANGE,” reflects a commitment to adapting, innovating, and leading in today’s ever-evolving global association events landscape.

Content highlights include:

SistersIN Keynote: A leadership program empowering female students to become tomorrow’s leaders, featuring a presentation by the 2024 cohort.

Sustainable Events Panel: Discussions on creating greener events, with insights from industry leaders and real-world examples.

The Big Debate: An interactive session with debating societies, exploring critical industry topics.

The Privilege Walk: An outdoor session designed to foster understanding and inclusion within the industry.

2050 Time Machine: A forward-looking workshop, envisioning the future of the conference industry and developing strategies for resilience and creativity.

The programme will also include:

Optional tours such as the West Belfast Walking Tour and The Titanic Experience.

Parallel sessions on topics like the psychic income of events, ICCA business intelligence and ethical AI use in the conference industry.

Gala dinner at the Titanic Experience

This year, ICCA UK & Ireland’s charity partner is “Changing the Menu for Good,” which will encourage donations of essential items and financial contributions.

“The 2024 conference is set to be a fantastic event, fostering resilience, inspiring change, and facilitating invaluable networking and learning opportunities,” comments Suzanne Singleton, ICCA UK & Ireland Chapter Chair and Head of Associations and Citywide Bids at London & Partners. “It is a must-attend for association event professionals looking to understand current trends, whilst planning for their future in our fast-changing market.”

Registration is available here.