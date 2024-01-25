WOMEX 24 showcase, conference and film proposals now open

Manchester Music City, host city partner for WOMEX 24, has today (25 January 2024) announced that musicians, filmmakers, and music professionals can now submit proposals to take part in the 30th edition of the worldwide music conference.

The deadline for all applications is 1 March 2024.

Proposals can be submitted in four categories:

Showcase – for artists

Club Summit – for DJs

Film – for filmmakers

Conference – for music professionals

The selection is made each year by a group of seven hand-picked jury members. Proposals can be submitted through – www.womex-apply.com.

Recognised as one of the most important gatherings in the global music scene, WOMEX is the most diverse music meeting worldwide. Its musical spectrum spans from the most traditional to the cutting-edge global local underground, embracing folk, roots, jazz, local and diaspora cultures, and urban and electronic sounds from across the globe.

WOMEX is committed to diversity and inclusivity and welcomes submissions from all backgrounds. The organisation encourages proposals that contribute to the diversity of the international music scene, encompassing different cultures, regions, styles, performance traditions, and more.

The music showcases will offer two high-profile opportunities to perform in Manchester, as part of the official WOMEX programme and on the Horizons Stage, a platform for showcasing the best music talent from England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. There is no separate application process. Artists from the Horizons nations who are not selected for showcase by the WOMEX jury, will automatically be eligible for consideration for the Horizons Stage.

The Horizons partnership is supported by Arts Council England, Arts Council Northern Ireland, Culture Ireland, Creative Scotland, Wales Arts International, Arts Council of Wales, British Council and British Underground.

Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International, said:

“As the impact of hosting WOMEX in Cardiff in 2013 continues to resonate, the Horizons partnership is delighted to announce our support for the Horizons Stage at WOMEX 24 in Manchester. For the last 10 years, the Horizons partners have joined together at WOMEX to celebrate the diverse music that comes from England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland/Alba and Cymru/Wales, helping homegrown artists gain international recognition on the world stage. Hosting the Horizons Stage in Manchester will ensure there are further opportunities for musicians from these countries to secure a valuable performance slot and perform on their doorstep in front of the largest gathering of international industry professionals.”

Debra King, Director of Manchester Music City, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Horizons and are looking forward to working with the partnership to bring the Horizons Stage to WOMEX 24. With over 2,600 music industry professionals set to arrive in Manchester in October, this is a fantastic opportunity for artists to reach new audiences internationally, and will help to support new waves of talent and ensure WOMEX 24’s impact is felt across the UK and Ireland for many years to come.”

Delegate tickets will go on-sale in April, with general public and gig tickets released shortly after. Manchester Music City will be hosting the first in a series of online Zoom events on 12 February to offer advice and insights to people interested in applying.

This global gathering taking place in Manchester will take place at venues in the heart of the city centre with Manchester Central hosting the main daytime conference and trade fair, and venues including Aviva Studios, Albert Hall, Bridgewater Hall, and O2 Ritz all set to host live music showcases, alongside a programme of international films at HOME.

Manchester Music City, the local WOMEX 24 partner, is led by Brighter Sound, English Folk Expo, Manchester City Council and Marketing Manchester, with support from Horizons, Arts Council England, British Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).