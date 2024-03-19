Red Bull Technology sees huge growth in its corporate events business as it continues to evolve its offering

As Oracle Red Bull Racing embarks on its 20th season in Formula One as reigning Constructors’ Champions following a dominant year, it also has much to celebrate within its event business at the Red Bull Technology Campus. The Team has enjoyed enormous growth in its Milton Keynes-based home and corporate events venue, MK-7, with 2023 seeing a 40% year-on-year increase on venue hire and 46% for factory tours.

2024 looks set to build on those figures, with a 52% increase in revenue for confirmed events in Q1, in contrast to January – March 2022.

Since launching in 2019, MK-7 has offered corporate clients and their guests the chance to go behind scenes of the high-adrenaline and fast paced world of F1. Its central auditorium houses the Team’s collection of race cars dating back to 2005 and is complemented with a boardroom and mezzanine. Named in tribute to its Buckinghamshire home, MK-7 offers a unique setting for brand activations, receptions, dinners, conferences, and intimate meetings.

In 2024, the Team will continue to enhance its offering by expanding factory tour open days to fans and corporate guests, delivering six hosted live race screenings across the season, and developing new offerings including ‘Train Like an F1 driver,’ teambuilding activities including ‘Build a Nose Cone,’ and guest speakers on exciting topics of ‘Innovation Without Fear’ and ‘Rapid Product Development through Digital Testing and Prototyping’.

The Team’s Director of Events and Hospitality, Nick Kenton said: “While we’re delighted to see the popularity and success of MK-7, it’s vital that we continue to evolve our offering and provide first class experiences that are synonymous with our brand.”