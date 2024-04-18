The Belfry Hotel & Resort is one of the UK’s most recognised meeting, conference and event venues. Located in the Midlands, close to Birmingham city centre, The Belfry offers meeting event spaces of all sizes accommodating upto 920 guests. Whether you’re hosting a conference or exhibition, award ceremony or banquet, a small meeting or a private party, the spaces are versatile with different layout options, refreshments, Wi-Fi, and all the audio-visual equipment you need to present in style.

The impressive Masters Suite, due for completion Autumn 2025, is the new 852sqm event space built and designed to host 648 guests for banqueting with a max capacity of 920, making it perfect for conferences, product launches, mini expos, and weddings. With a large pre-function area including a mezzanine level, outdoor terrace, and an executive boardroom, and situated opposite The Green, the versatile outdoor team building space, it is designed to meet the diverse needs of clients, organisers and delegates.

The expansive floor to ceiling windows offers a visual link to the outdoors, providing panoramic views of one of the most iconic golf courses. This floods the room with natural light and creates a striking backdrop for any event.

In addition, there will be 149 spacious bedrooms in an adjoining building, and renovation of many other areas of the resort. The resort will be home to a new Leisure Club with large pool and family friendly slide, swim lane and indoor and outdoor hot tubs. With extensive gym space, four studios and large multipurpose sports area, the new Leisure Club will offer guests an unrivalled fitness experience.

The Belfry, awarded England’s Leading Meeting & Conference Hotel and Leading MICE Hotel is located close to Birmingham International Airport and Birmingham City Centre, and easily accessible from the M6, M40 and M42, or by train at Birmingham International stations with access to London in less than 70 minutes.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thebelfry.com/development/

sales@thebelfry.com | 01675 238600

