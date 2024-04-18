The Meetings Show unveils thought-provoking Knowledge Programme

The Meetings Show – the UK’s leading exhibition for the meetings, events, and incentives community – has unveiled an enriching knowledge programme jam-packed with sessions designed to empower event professionals to think, connect, plan and live differently.

Returning to ExCeL London on 19 and 20 June 2024, the programme has once again been curated by The Attendee Experience Company (atex), building on the success of last year’s partnership.

It will feature 28 sessions split across four key themes – Impact & Inform and Innovate & Inspire – with a stellar line up of expert speakers covering topics including event marketing trends, security, AI, creativity, experiential design, contract negotiation, sustainability and much more.

The show will kick off with 9 to Thrive: Dolly Parton’s Guide to Sustainably Rocking Events and Meetings with Be in your Element’s Lucy Eden and Judge the Poet – How To Trust Your Imagination And Explode Your Creativity.

Day one will also include a session led by Cvent marketing director Felicia Asiedu entitled What Are You Worth? Unveiling Insights from our Annual Events Industry Salary Survey, insights from Amex GBT’s Emma Bason on Venue Sourcing in the New Era: Evolving from Order Takers to Strategic Consultants and The Great Debate – How to improve the supply chain for Buyers & Suppliers with We Are MEaT founder James Bacon.

Highlights on day two include Mike Ghasemi on Fuelling Innovation Engines: The Role of Creative Intelligence in Turbocharging Your Success, a session with Nick Rosier entitled From Zero to Event Hero: AI-Powered Event Creation in 30 minutes, and Let’s fix networking together – a co-design workshop with Tamsin Treasure-Jones.

Back for a second year, the Blank Canvas stage will showcase best practice event design with sessions throughout the two days featuring hackathons, a Neurodiverse Design Challenge and an innovation showdown.

The show’s Knowledge Programme will follow the Hosted Buyer Insight Forum on Tuesday 18 June. Open to hosted buyers, it will feature innovative sessions including the Great TMS AI Hackathon, a trends versus reality session with global agency leaders, plus workshops and social activations supported by ExCeL London after the success of ExCeL backstage last year.

This year, there will also be a workspace cafe inside the forum, enabling hosted buyers to dip in and out of content as they wish.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director, Northstar Meetings Group, said: “We received excellent feedback on last year’s refreshed knowledge programme so we’re delighted to be working with Samme Allen, Claus Raasted and the atex team again to deliver an exciting and innovative line up of speakers and sessions that will deliver value and practical takeaways for all who attend.”

There are various ways to register to attend The Meetings Show 2024, which will be co-located with Business Travel Show Europe and TravelTech Show. To find out more about the buyer, hosted buyer and visitor registrations options, visit: https://www.themeetingsshow.com/register