Inside Informa-tion: Vetting new event tech to integrate into event production

John Regis is global technology adoption manager at London-based publishing/intelligence/exhibition giant Informa.

This episode looks at his career path before turning its attention to the now.

John details the brief behind the job title, which he helped create, before discussing how systems are used effectively, inside the Informa walls and across its portfolio.

Prompted by host James Dickson, John goes on to detail the time he takes studying new platforms and understanding the people set to use them, before introducing any tech. He talks about learning from Formula 1, the future of hybrid events, and the value in having specialist teams for live and digital elements working together to deliver a show.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.