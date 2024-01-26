Job opportunity: Senior Product Manager

JOB TITLE: Senior Product Manager

SALARY: £50-70K

COMPANY HQ: Fitzrovia, London, UK (hybrid role, 1-2 days/week in the office)

Who you are

● 5+ years of experience in product management with a track record of successfully launching and improving global products

● A genuine passion for sustainability and a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the environment

● Excellent leadership and team management skills, including the capacity to motivate and guide a team towards achieving common goals

● Strong problem-solving skills and a creative mindset to drive innovation in sustainable event solutions

● Exceptional communication skills to work with cross-functional teams, customers, and partners



Company benefits

● 5 weeks holiday + flexible bank holidays

● Your birthday off (paid)

● End of year company close (3d paid)

● Regular company socials



Company values

● Caring

● Iterative

● Practical

● Transparent

● Collaborative

● Empowering



What the job involves

● Embedding sustainability principles into product design and development, ensuring that our solutions contribute to reducing the environmental impact of events. Don’t worry, we’ll train you on sustainability!

● Owning product strategy, keeping it aligned with our commitment to event sustainability and the company’s mission and driving its execution

● Leading the product team: Proactively managing, mentoring and growing a team of product professionals by creating a collaborative and innovative work environment

● Driving product development: From ideation and design to launch and post-launch improvements through a little-and-often, test-and-learn agile approach

● Engaging with the whole team: Facilitating, listening to and mediating product communication between customers, partners, and team members so that everyone can contribute meaningfully to the roadmap

● Setting targets and measuring progress: Setting product KPIs that support company objectives

● Engaging with clients: Conducting user research and gathering insights to improve the product



Application process

Apply via Otta 15 minute video call with hiring manager 1 hour interview on general product principles and how you’ve solved specific product challenges Final 30 minute interview with our founder

