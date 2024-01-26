Job opportunity: Senior Product Manager

JOB TITLE: Senior Product Manager
SALARY: £50-70K
COMPANY HQ: Fitzrovia, London, UK (hybrid role, 1-2 days/week in the office)
Click here to apply – https://app.otta.com/jobs/H-66Zp8I
Who you are
● 5+ years of experience in product management with a track record of successfully launching and improving global products
● A genuine passion for sustainability and a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the environment
● Excellent leadership and team management skills, including the capacity to motivate and guide a team towards achieving common goals
● Strong problem-solving skills and a creative mindset to drive innovation in sustainable event solutions
● Exceptional communication skills to work with cross-functional teams, customers, and partners
Company benefits
● 5 weeks holiday + flexible bank holidays
● Your birthday off (paid)
● End of year company close (3d paid)
● Regular company socials
Company values
● Caring
● Iterative
● Practical
● Transparent
● Collaborative
● Empowering
What the job involves
● Embedding sustainability principles into product design and development, ensuring that our solutions contribute to reducing the environmental impact of events. Don’t worry, we’ll train you on sustainability!
● Owning product strategy, keeping it aligned with our commitment to event sustainability and the company’s mission and driving its execution
● Leading the product team: Proactively managing, mentoring and growing a team of product professionals by creating a collaborative and innovative work environment
● Driving product development: From ideation and design to launch and post-launch improvements through a little-and-often, test-and-learn agile approach
● Engaging with the whole team: Facilitating, listening to and mediating product communication between customers, partners, and team members so that everyone can contribute meaningfully to the roadmap
● Setting targets and measuring progress: Setting product KPIs that support company objectives
● Engaging with clients: Conducting user research and gathering insights to improve the product
Application process
- Apply via Otta
- 15 minute video call with hiring manager
- 1 hour interview on general product principles and how you’ve solved specific product challenges
- Final 30 minute interview with our founder
- Click here to apply – https://app.otta.com/jobs/H-66Zp8I