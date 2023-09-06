Hilton Birmingham Metropole has secured AIM Higher Silver accreditation from the Meetings Industry Association (mia).

The hotel, located on the NEC Complex, has achieved Silver status from sector’s nationally-recognised standard for service providers in business, meetings and events, after a panel of independent industry assessors ranked it against a robust checklist of criteria.

The process includes legal compliance, accessibility, and quality checks of facilities as well as the customer service proposition and experience, ethical codes of conduct and best practice standards. To achieve the AIM Higher Silver standard, operators must meet a stricter list of criteria, demonstrating that they are striving to achieve excellence throughout the entire customer journey and business process supporting it.

Hilton Birmingham Metropole was commended for its exceptional service levels.

Nicola Underhill, general manager, Hilton Birmingham Metropole, said “It’s a fantastic testament to the highly experienced and dedicated team at Hilton Birmingham Metropole that we have secured national AIM Higher Silver accreditation. We are committed to demonstrating continuous improvement across all areas of our operations, so this serves as a welcome recognition of the processes and practices we have been putting in place to better our levels of service.”

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive, Meetings Industry Association, said “We’re delighted that Hilton Birmingham Metropole has secured Silver status, demonstrating their extra commitment towards driving standards and services. It provides assurances to buyers and demonstrates the hotel’s drive to be better while also reinforcing its passion to meet and exceed its expectations. Following on from Hilton Birmingham Metropole’s significant achievement, we welcome the next step in their journey towards excellence and their obtainment of our highest Gold status.”