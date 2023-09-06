Amego is the leading provider of mobile event technology solutions for event marketing teams. Our platform was forged through the demanding experience of some of the world’s leading events, including Salesforce’s Dreamforce and ServiceNow’s Knowledge, and is designed to make event planning easier, faster and more reliable than ever before. We provide mobile apps for live events at Google, Intuit/Mailchimp, Fortinet, and others, quickly deploying branded, EMS-integrated mobile apps that delight attendees and create an easy-to-manage SaaS solution for event organizers.

Amego is a modern application stack that utilizes the latest, most agile technologies in the market. We built the Amego feature set from the ground up to include must-have tools like EMS integration, content listing and agenda building, brand-adaptability, sponsor placement, integrated push notifications, surveys, and a dynamic home screen. Further, we’ve added features that drive engagement, like attendee networking and chat, meetings, gamification, polls, q&a, and localization. Our apps can be updated instantly through our web-based CMS, which allows for the easy administration of your mobile apps and controls your own branded app in the app stores, which can contain one or multiple events. Amego excels by providing its marketing users with unmatched speed and agility. We can typically launch an app in 30 days or less, and with our comprehensive suite of tools we can create multiple, segmented experiences in the app based on attendee profile traits like attendee type. This flexibility allows marketing teams to take an item off their stress list and have a solution that gives them a way to say ‘yes’ to the numerous requests that arise pre- and during-event, without sacrificing attendee experience or team sanity. Finally, our apps are made available with a simple, no-surprise fee structure that provides the best value in the mobile market today.

Contact Details:

hello@amego.com

https://amego.com