Trinity House is a Georgian gem located on Tower Hill with rare, direct views of the Tower of London and overlooking Trinity Square Gardens. The working home of the General Lighthouse Authority of England and Wales, Trinity House is custodian to a valuable collection of maritime treasures and artefacts, including the brass bell from the Royal Yacht Britannia. Reserved on an exclusive-use basis, inside the building the available function space comprises five rooms featuring high ceilings, four with tall south-facing sash windows. Capacity ranges from 10 – 130 seated (180 standing) with the two main rooms (The Library and The Court rooms) licensed for civil wedding ceremonies. The venue is a popular one for small – medium sized corporate events and weddings and has been the location for numerous film and television productions including ‘Johnny English’ and ‘The Invisible Woman’.

Entrance to Trinity House is behind distinctive cobbled paving and iron railings and ships cannons on either side of the doors. The large Reception Hall features impressive ship and lighthouse models and leads past statues of illustrious benefactors through to a distinctive twin-curved stairway up to the first floor and ‘Quarterdeck’ landing and corridor. The Court Room (seating 60) features a unique trompe l’oeil ceiling of maritime hues and themes, several important life-size portraits of English royalty and an imposing single-loom carpet featuring the Trinity House Coat of Arms. The adjoining Luncheon Room (seating 20) provides a useful breakout room or separate event area. The Library (seating 130) is the main function space offering two adjoining break-out rooms, a minstrels’ gallery, stunning chandeliers, three remarkable stained glass windows and a cabinet display of fascinating silver maritime artefacts.

Convenient transports hubs include the Tower Hill underground station practically on the doorstep of the venue, and the Aldgate, Fenchurch and Tower Gateway stations within easy walking distances. London City Airport is six miles or just over a ten-minute drive away. Although not directly visible from Trinity House, the historic Thames River (and St Katherine’s Dock) is a short walk, as is All Hallows By The Tower, one of the City’s oldest churches which survived (in part) the Great Fire of London in 1666. The Corporation of Trinity House is a registered charity donating approximately £4 million per annum to relevant maritime charities and beneficiaries.

Contact Details:

Trinity House

Tower Hill

London

EC3N 4DH

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 20 7481 6900

venue.enquiries@trinityhouse.co.uk

www.trinityhouse.co.uk