Promoters Crosstown Concerts appoints Connor Cupples

Connor joins the expanding Crosstown Concerts team as a new national promoter, October 2023, to strengthen the Promoters’ national touring and concert delivery.

Connor has 18 years of experience working in the music industry. He began as a local promoter, developing as venue manager of key Cardiff live music venue Gwdihw, progressing on to become Operations Manager & Promoter at Orchard Live. His past shows include working with Thunder, You Me At Six, IDLES, Viagra Boys, TV Girl, Feeder, Rufus Wainwright.

Crosstown Concerts’ forthcoming shows include gigs with Ash, Pixies, Vaccines, The Menzingers, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Barenaked Ladies, Max Cooper, Slowdive and Royksopp. The company is currently broadening its output, including 18 sold-out dates with Brian Butterfield, a sold-out UK tour with James O’Brien and launching a Polar Express Christmas experience on the Swanage heritage railway.

Crosstown Concerts Director Conal Dodds says:

“Connor has been on my radar for a few years now and we are delighted to have him joining our team. He’s very well regarded across the industry and we look forward to him developing new opportunities for us across the UK.”

Other highlights of Connor’s time at Orchard Live include delivering a secret warm up show with Glastonbury headliner Paul McCartney, major outdoor shows with Diana Ross, Bryan Adams, Tears for Fears, Paul Weller, Gerry Cinnamon . . . and more.

Connor says:

”I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Crosstown Concerts, they have a brilliant and passionate team I’m very much looking forward to learn from them. I’ve worked with some amazing acts in my time at Orchard Live and can’t wait to get stuck in at Crosstown to achieve even more.”