Voting is now open for the 10th Anniversary Launchpad Competition at Event Tech Live

It’s Event Tech Live’s (ETL) 10th Anniversary this year and once again organisers are making start-up companies and new event tech a focus. Supporting young companies has always been a big feature at ETL with organisers getting behind the best and brightest in the business and rewarding them for success.

The competition is open exclusively to start-up companies and those launching brand-new tech. Giving event tech suppliers the opportunity to connect with industry buyers and investors.

This year’s expert judging panel includes representatives from Cvent, UFI, Hardware Pioneers, Explori, One World Rental and Event Specialists.

The three companies who receive the most public votes will be announced on day one of ETL London (15th November) and invited to deliver a short presentation on Day 2 in front of a live audience. Our expert panel of judges will rank the companies Gold, Silver and Bronze, with a significant prize for each category.

There are 7 companies competing for a prize this year. VOTE NOW to show your support and get behind your favourite tech. REGISTER HERE to see the winners announced in-person at Event Tech Live.

Event Tech Live London will take place from the 15th – 16th November, 2023 at ExCeL London and is FREE to attend