The Rich Mix building is a five-storey Shoreditch landmark – and you can stage your event in one or more of their flexible, creative and fully equipped event spaces.

Whatever your ambitions, they can cater for them. From their 375-capacity main space (The Stage), black-box theatre-style space (The Studio), 200 capacity blank canvas space (The Mix), to their three screen Cinema and intimate Board Room, they can find the right option for you. Their event spaces can be configured for conferences, product launches, meetings, parties, premieres and even weddings – there’s really no limit.

As one of London’s busiest and most diverse arts centres, they have plenty of experience staging and presenting events of every kind. Their skilled and seasoned team of event managers, technical experts, caterers and front-of-house staff can help you plan your event in advance, before ensuring everything goes to plan on the day.

And as an independent not-for-profit organisation, all of their net profits go back into supporting their mission: welcoming the communities of the world in East London to create, enjoy and share culture. Open since 2006, they are a charity connecting some of the city’s most adventurous and diverse audiences to a vital, exciting, and ambitious programme of contemporary culture.

Contact details:

35-47 Bethnal Green Road

London

E1 6LA

020 7846 7060

events@richmix.org.uk

https://richmix.org.uk/hire-us/