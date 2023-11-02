Rapid growth leads To UK Black Business Week & UK Black Business Show expanding to ExCeL London

UK Black Business Week, the biggest business event for black business owners and professionals, has today announced it is relocating to ExCeL London for 2024 and beyond due to continued growth.

Despite only launching in 2017, the event, which also includes the UK Black Business Show, has grown from strength-to-strength and this year attracted up to 15,000 visitors, together with hundreds of exhibitors. With previous speakers including the likes of Sir Trevor McDonald, David Olusoga, June Sarpong, Kanya King, Lenny Henry and Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, Founder and CEO Raphael Sofoluke is now ready to develop the show further, moving to the Royal Docks venue to benefit from its greater space, facilities and transport infrastructure.

“UK Black Business Week was created to develop, empower and inspire,” says Sofoluke. “The appetite and potential was clear to see from the outset, with the event doubling, sometimes even tripling, in size year-on-year. Due to this demand, we now want to take the event to the next level and so relocating to ExCeL was the logical choice. The venue’s status and connectivity mean it’s the perfect location for us to build on the growth we’ve already experienced.”

ExCeL’s CCO Simon Mills added: “The dedication and hard work of Raphael and his team is clear to see, and we’re delighted that ExCeL will be hosting the 2024 UK Black Business Week & UK Black Business Show. As well as benefiting from the venue’s seamlessly integrated venue space, facilities and transport infrastructure, we can also help with the event’s growth potential, ensuring it remains the market leader it is now.”

Full details on UK Black Business Week & UK Black Business Show 2024, including tickets, will be revealed by the organiser in due course. The event is expected to take place in October 2024.