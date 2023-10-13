When it comes to LED neon signage, few brands exhibit the prowess, reach, and reliability of Custom Neon. Since its inception in 2018, the brand has amassed a global audience, and with teams in the UK, Australia, the US and China, they can offer round the clock service, fulfillment and design assistance.

The brand has grown rapidly, yet organically, and their sustained growth is testament of their commitment to quality, integrity, adaptability, staff training and market understanding.

Custom Neon was founded with a straightforward yet ambitious vision, to be the world’s most trusted supplier of LED neon signage.

To better understand the signage market, they invested in research to delve into consumer signage perceptions, so they could better service their customers.

A few startling discoveries:

77% of respondents – almost 4 out of 5 – have previously had trouble finding a business due to poor signage or no signage.

– have previously had trouble finding a business due to poor signage or no signage. Just over 76% of respondents had previously visited a store or business due to attractive signage.

66% of respondents have had a poor opinion of a business because of its signage.

Nearly 79% of the consumers polled believe that signage reflects the quality of a business and the product or service offered.

and the product or service offered. Just over 75% reported having purchased something in the past because a sign caught their eye.

70.5% of respondents would be less likely to enter a business that didn’t have a sign.

Almost 85% of consumers indicated that they found themselves drawn to bright and colourful signage .

. And, surprisingly, 72.20% of respondents believe that good signage is more important for a business than social media or newspaper advertisements.

Custom Neon’s strategic approach has seen them grow from a small start-up, supplying B2C customers, local businesses, weddings and events, to now an 8 figure business, with number 1 rankings, thousands of 5 star reviews and celebrity endorsements.

Custom Neon boasts an impressive portfolio, having illuminated global sporting events, music festivals, and even high-profile ceremonies like Paris Hilton’s wedding. World renowned brands such as Facebook, Adidas, Coca-Cola and Tiktok, as well as esteemed events like the Grammys have used Custom Neon in enhancing their visibility, branding or promotional messaging.

Beyond Business: Impact and Responsibility

The brand’s ethos extends beyond commerce. Since the start they have been committed to community outreach, making impactful contributions to organisations like Give Directly and Oxfam. They’re also proud of their ‘Signs of Change’ product range which donates 100% profits to uplift marginalised communities.

Custom Neon sustainability endeavors not only funds significant environmental projects but also integrates sustainability into its everyday operations. A paperless workflow, recyclable packaging with soy-based inks, and the drive to enhance their green quotient (with goals like 70% recyclable packaging by 2024) The innovative initiative to collaborate on no-waste signs, transforming LED neon offcuts into brand-centric artworks, showcases their sustainable mindset.

Custom Neon is leading the way in the LED neon signage industry. Their footprint on high-profile events and collaborations with global brands speak volumes about their quality and market-fit. Simultaneously, their social and environmental endeavors highlight a brand that’s not only business-savvy but also ethically grounded. In essence, Custom Neon is not just about lighting up venues; it’s about lighting up the industry with standards, innovations, and commitment.

Sponsored Content