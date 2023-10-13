BMA House, a leading sustainable venue in the heart of London and home to the British Medical Association, has appointed Tom Donnelly as Venue Sales and Events Planner and Fabian Rigby as Business Development Executive. Pedro Pinot also joins as Customer Service Excellence Manager within the Company of Cooks catering team.

This strategic expansion of the event sales and delivery team aims to enhance the quality and scope of services offered to clients, solidifying BMA House’s commitment to delivering unparalleled conferences and events.

Kat Winfield, Venue Manager at BMA House, warmly welcomed the two new members, stating, “We are thrilled to have Tom and Fabian join our dynamic team. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise align seamlessly with our mission to exceed client expectations. Through to additional of Pedro, Company of Cooks has also demonstrated their unwavering support of us and their passion for delivering the very best for our clients. At BMA House, we’re always looking to innovate and elevate the event experience, and the addition of these talented new team members will allow us to offer an even more comprehensive and tailored service.”

Tom Donnelly – Venue Sales and Events Planner

Tom brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to BMA House’s event sales and delivery team. A graduate of Events Management from the University of Plymouth, Tom’s journey to BMA House showcases his commitment to client-centric service. “What sets Tom apart,” Kat explained, “is his ability to build lasting relationships. His role allows him to be with clients every step of the way, ensuring their vision becomes a reality. This aligns perfectly with our focus on providing a seamless and personalised experience for our clients.”

Fabian Rigby – Business Development Executive

Fabian’s artistic flair and market expertise perfectly complement BMA House’s ability to deliver for diverse client needs. With a background in History of Art from The University of East Anglia, coupled with his experience in various event roles, Fabian’s insights add significant value to the whole team. Kat remarked, “Fabian’s talent lies in his strategic thinking and his knack for understanding clients’ requirements. His presence allows us to expand our reach into new markets, promising our clients a venue experience that speaks directly to their needs.”

Pedro Pinto – Customer Service Excellence Manager

Pedro will focus on ensuring that catering partner, Company of Cooks continues to deliver exceptional quality for all of BMA’s clients. With a career that includes roles around the world, his eye for detail will ensure every event is a memorable experience for all involved. Kat concludes: “Pedro’s appointment solidifies what was already a great partnership between us and Company of Cooks. This newly created role will ensure that our catering offering doesn’t just maintain its currently high standards but goes to whole new levels.”

BMA House’s new appointments underscore its ongoing dedication to delivering tailored, memorable events that leave a lasting impact. As the venue continues to evolve, its commitment to excellence remains unwavering.