Double Olympic Champion Col. Dame Kelly Holmes among keynote speakers and BAFTA award-winning television presenter, Claudia Winkleman, announced as MC for industry conference next month

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has announced the keynote speaker line-up for its customer and industry event technology conference, Cvent CONNECT Europe (7-9 November). The line-up includes Colonel Dame Kelly Holmes MBE, and the BAFTA award-winning television presenter Claudia Winkleman, who will assume the role of Master of Ceremonies (MC) at the event. Mike Ford, CEO and Founder of Grateful Lemon, has also been confirmed as a keynote speaker. Cvent CEO and Founder, Reggie Aggarwal, will deliver the opening keynote address and for the first time, Aggarwal will participate in an armchair-style Q&A session with Winkleman following his opening keynote.

Cvent CONNECT Europe will take place from 7 – 9 November 2023 at the Hilton London Metropole, offering both in-person and virtual experiences. Cvent will also host Cvent CONNECT in Deutschland on 8 November 2023 at Frankfurt’s SPARK venue.

“We are excited to announce this distinguished line-up of keynote speakers who are icons, leaders and visionaries in their respective fields,” said Patrick Smith, Cvent SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “Their presentations and perspectives further enhance our robust conference programming – offering Cvent CONNECT Europe attendees even more opportunities to learn and derive inspiration from the main stage.”

About Colonel Dame Kelly Holmes MBE

Kelly has enjoyed an international career as an athlete, spanning 12 years, winning multiple medals at Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic levels. She made history at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where she won two gold medals in the 800m and 1500m, becoming the first British woman to accomplish this feat. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to sports, she received a Damehood in 2005. Today, Kelly serves as a global inspirational speaker, award-winning author and philanthropist and advocate for fitness, wellness, and mental health. In June 2022, she came out publicly as a gay woman, in an emotional and powerful documentary called Kelly Holmes: Being Me, where she explains how after 34 years of fear, she finally feels free to be her authentic self. During her keynote session, Kelly will take attendees on a journey of transformative change, drawing from her illustrious career and personal experiences. She will also shed light on the pivotal role of technology and data in decision-making and performance enhancement.

About Claudia Winkleman

A renowned BAFTA award-winning television presenter, radio personality and journalist, Claudia is instantly recognisable as one of the best-known broadcasters in the UK. Known for her signature fringe and engaging on-screen presence, Claudia has hosted some of the biggest shows on television. She has been the co-host of the iconic Strictly Come Dancing since 2012, is Radio 2’s Saturday morning host and has presented celebrated shows such as One Question and The Piano on Channel 4and BAFTA-award winning The Traitors for the BBC. In 2022, Claudia’s debut book Quite was published to critical acclaim, earning her status as a Sunday Times Bestseller. Claudia will be the conference MC and will take to the main stage to welcome attendees, introduce keynote speakers and host panel discussions including Woman in Leadership and Safeguarding in Events.

About Mike Ford

Mike has built a career spanning over two decades in the creative, engagement and events industry, during which he has owned and led successful full-service agencies in both the United Kingdom and the United States. In recent years, he pursued his passion for performance and well-being, culminating in the founding of Grateful Lemon—a consultancy dedicated to helping leaders, their teams and individuals realise their full potential by prioritising sustainable wellbeing. During Mike’s keynote session, he will share insights into his innovative approach to well-being and performance, focusing on themes such as ‘reframing stress’, ‘rewiring the workday’ and embracing a concept he calls ‘unapologetic recovery’.

Cvent CONNECT Europe is open to all MICE, hospitality and marketing professionals. To register or to learn more, please visit the Cvent CONNECT Europe website.

